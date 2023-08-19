Mostly clear tonight as high pressure lingers over the region. Sunshine continues for Sunday, leading to much warmer weather. Cooling trend for the start of the workweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 24.99″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset: 8:16 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/44 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 62 Erie….50s inland/mountains

Wind: W-S 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 82-86

Wind: S-W 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 65-70

Wind: SSW 5-10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny. Slightly cooler

High: 79-85