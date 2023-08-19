Mostly clear tonight as high pressure lingers over the region. Sunshine continues for Sunday, leading to much warmer weather. Cooling trend for the start of the workweek.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 24.99″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset: 8:16 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/44 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 62 Erie….50s inland/mountains
Wind: W-S 5-10
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High: 82-86
Wind: S-W 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 65-70
Wind: SSW 5-10
MONDAY:
Partly Sunny. Slightly cooler
High: 79-85