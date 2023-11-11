Mostly cloudy near the lakeshore tonight as moisture still holds in the air. Clouds decrease on Sunday, leading to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer conditions, but still cool. Much warmer start to the workweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.27″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.33″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 2.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 2.1″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 5:03 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/57 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: Near 34 Erie, 26-31 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE-5

SUNDAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool.

High: 43-48

Wind: Light & Variable

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear with temperatures near freezing

Low: 29-36

Wind: S 5-10