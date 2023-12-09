Warmer air has moved into the region with a southerly breeze. A storm front is expected tonight, bringing rain and wind. Rain diminishes Sunday morning. Temps will fall back into the 30s by later on Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews, 4:30 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 1.07″ / Year: 40.39″/ Normal: 39.88″
Snowfall: FRIDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 4.9″/Season: 5.8/Normal: 14.6″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/12 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Windy with Rain, Possibly Heavy
Low: 42-45
Winds: S-W 10-25
SUNDAY:
Early Rain Tapering to showers, Some sun possible. And also the chance of some wet snow showers later in the afternoon
High: 48-52 near Daybreak and then Falling through the 40s into the 30s by later in the day
Winds: W 8-16
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Chance of light snow showers, mainly in the Mountain Region. Up to an inch near the Lakeshore and 3″ in the mountains
Low: 29-33
Winds: NW 10-20