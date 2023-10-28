Cooler tonight after a cold front moves out of the state. More substantial rain close to daybreak and into Sunday afternoon with a low sliding south of our area. Rain continues on Monday with cooler temps.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 PM Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 35.42″/ Normal: 34.37″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 6:20 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/32 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy and cooler/Some showers before daybreak
Low: 44 Erie….38-42 elsewhere
Wind: N-NE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Cloudy & Chilly…Periods of rain
High: 47-51
Wind: NE 5-15
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Showers pick up throughout the night
Low: 42 Erie…36-40 elsewhere
Wind: N 5-10