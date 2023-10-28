Cooler tonight after a cold front moves out of the state. More substantial rain close to daybreak and into Sunday afternoon with a low sliding south of our area. Rain continues on Monday with cooler temps.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.69″ / Year: 35.42″/ Normal: 34.37″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 6:20 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/32 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy and cooler/Some showers before daybreak

Low: 44 Erie….38-42 elsewhere

Wind: N-NE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Cloudy & Chilly…Periods of rain

High: 47-51

Wind: NE 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Showers pick up throughout the night

Low: 42 Erie…36-40 elsewhere

Wind: N 5-10