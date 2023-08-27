High pressure will stay in general control of the weather into tomorrow, with only a slight chance of a few drops.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.80″ / Year: 30.67″/ Normal: 25.81″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset: 8:03 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/22 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool

Low: 57 Erie…52-56 Inland & Mountains

Winds: NE-E 5-10

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. May get a few PM showers in the mountains

High: 73-78

Winds: E-N 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 60 Erie…57 Inland & Mountains

Winds: ENE 5-10

TUESDAY:

Increasing Clouds. A chance of showers late

High: 74-78