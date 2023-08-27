High pressure will stay in general control of the weather into tomorrow, with only a slight chance of a few drops.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 2.80″ / Year: 30.67″/ Normal: 25.81″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset: 8:03 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/22 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cool
Low: 57 Erie…52-56 Inland & Mountains
Winds: NE-E 5-10
MONDAY:
Mostly sunny. May get a few PM showers in the mountains
High: 73-78
Winds: E-N 5-10
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Low: 60 Erie…57 Inland & Mountains
Winds: ENE 5-10
TUESDAY:
Increasing Clouds. A chance of showers late
High: 74-78