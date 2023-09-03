High pressure ridges in from the south. This will allow for more sunshine Labor Day through Wednesday. Very hot with highs peaking close to 90. A chance of a shower Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.74″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset: 7:51 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/3 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Warm Breeze
Low: 71 Erie…Upper 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 5-15
LABOR DAY:
Mostly Sunny/Warm & Muggy
High: 85-90
Wind: W 10-20
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Mostly Clear with Patchy Fog possible
Low: 70 Erie…65-69 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SSW 5-10
TUESDAY:
Hot and Muggy
High: 87-92