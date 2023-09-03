High pressure ridges in from the south. This will allow for more sunshine Labor Day through Wednesday. Very hot with highs peaking close to 90. A chance of a shower Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.38″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.74″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset: 7:51 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/3 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Warm Breeze

Low: 71 Erie…Upper 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15

LABOR DAY:

Mostly Sunny/Warm & Muggy

High: 85-90

Wind: W 10-20

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mostly Clear with Patchy Fog possible

Low: 70 Erie…65-69 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Hot and Muggy

High: 87-92