Low pressure system approaching from the west will spread rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder this evening. A rain & snow mix could develop late tonight, mainly in the Mountains region east of Erie. Rain & snow continue for Monday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.10″ / Month: 0.39″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 39.33″/ Normal: 39.07″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/Normal: 1.1″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 10.8″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/19 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Showers continue. A few wet snowflakes are possible inland. No accumulations
Low: 35-39
Winds: WSW 10-20 G30
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain or snow showers
High: 37-43
Winds: W 10-20
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Cloudy with rain and snow showers possible
Low: 28-34
Winds: WNW 5-15
TUESDAY:
Chance of rain and snow showers
High: 36-40