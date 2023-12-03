Low pressure system approaching from the west will spread rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder this evening. A rain & snow mix could develop late tonight, mainly in the Mountains region east of Erie. Rain & snow continue for Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.10″ / Month: 0.39″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 39.33″/ Normal: 39.07″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″/Normal: 1.1″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 10.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/19 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Showers continue. A few wet snowflakes are possible inland. No accumulations

Low: 35-39

Winds: WSW 10-20 G30

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain or snow showers

High: 37-43

Winds: W 10-20

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Cloudy with rain and snow showers possible

Low: 28-34

Winds: WNW 5-15

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain and snow showers

High: 36-40