Staying dry and partly cloudy for tonight. Cloud cover increases tomorrow as high pressure moves out. A chance of showers late tomorrow night.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.10″ / Month: 1.07″ / Normal: 1.35″ / Year: 29.07″/ Normal: 24.36″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/58 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible

Low: 57-63

Wind: Becoming Light & Variable

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of late afternoon showers

High: Mid 70s

Wind: ENE 5-12

MONDAY NIGHT:

Chance of scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible

Low: 62-66

Wind: E 5-12

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers and breezy

High: Low/Mid 70s

High: Upper 75-79