Staying dry and partly cloudy for tonight. Cloud cover increases tomorrow as high pressure moves out. A chance of showers late tomorrow night.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.10″ / Month: 1.07″ / Normal: 1.35″ / Year: 29.07″/ Normal: 24.36″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/58 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible
Low: 57-63
Wind: Becoming Light & Variable
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of late afternoon showers
High: Mid 70s
Wind: ENE 5-12
MONDAY NIGHT:
Chance of scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible
Low: 62-66
Wind: E 5-12
TUESDAY:
Lingering showers and breezy
High: Low/Mid 70s
High: Upper 75-79