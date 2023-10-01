High pressure remains the dominant weather pattern for the end of the weekend into much of this week. Sunny skies and a warming trend. Some highs could reach over 80 degrees.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.88″ / Normal: 4.32″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.68″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:03 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/46 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Late-night fog

Low: 59 Erie…53-57 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

MONDAY:

More sunshine

High: 75-80

Wind: Light/Becoming NW 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy

Low: 54-60

Wind: Light South