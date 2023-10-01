High pressure remains the dominant weather pattern for the end of the weekend into much of this week. Sunny skies and a warming trend. Some highs could reach over 80 degrees.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.88″ / Normal: 4.32″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.68″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:03 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/46 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear. Late-night fog
Low: 59 Erie…53-57 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable
MONDAY:
More sunshine
High: 75-80
Wind: Light/Becoming NW 5-10
MONDAY NIGHT:
Clear to Partly Cloudy
Low: 54-60
Wind: Light South