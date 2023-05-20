Clearing skies and cooler temps for tonight. A few backend sprinkles from this morning’s front may be possible near the lakeshore. We will then have a nice stretch of weather for most of next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 PM Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.66″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 14.71″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset: 8:39 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 43 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy to Clear

Low: 50 Erie and mid 40s inland and mountains

Wind: W-NW 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: Near 70

Wind: SW 10-15 Near Lake, NW 5-10 Inland

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 46-52

Wind: Calm