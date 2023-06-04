Cloudy start to Monday, followed by clearing skies. Mostly dry and cooler this week, but a chance of unsettled weather is possible in the Mountains. Temperatures rebound by Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5 PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.21″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 8:52 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 6 minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear start…clouds increase later

Low: 52 Erie/Mid to Upper 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5-15

MONDAY:

AM Clouds…Clearing in the Afternoon

High: Low to Mid 70s

Wind: NW 5-10…W near lake

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: Low to Mid 50s

Wind: W 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: Mid to Upper 70s



