Cloudy start to Monday, followed by clearing skies. Mostly dry and cooler this week, but a chance of unsettled weather is possible in the Mountains. Temperatures rebound by Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5 PM Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.23″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.21″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 8:52 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 6 minutes
TONIGHT:
Clear start…clouds increase later
Low: 52 Erie/Mid to Upper 40s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5-15
MONDAY:
AM Clouds…Clearing in the Afternoon
High: Low to Mid 70s
Wind: NW 5-10…W near lake
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: Low to Mid 50s
Wind: W 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: Mid to Upper 70s
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY