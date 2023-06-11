Much-needed rain makes a return tonight. A chance of showers Monday until about 3 PM. Highs may only reach the upper 60s as cold air rushes in behind a cold front. Rain chances last until Thursday. Warmer by the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 1.34″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 17.32″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 12 minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with showers likely and possible storms

Low: 60 Erie/Mid to Upper 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-SE 5-15

MONDAY:

Rain showers until about 3 PM. Some PM sun and cooler

High: Mid/Upper 60s early, then slowly falling

Wind: SW-W 10-20 G30

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, then becoming clear

Low: 52 Erie/Upper 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY