Much-needed rain makes a return tonight. A chance of showers Monday until about 3 PM. Highs may only reach the upper 60s as cold air rushes in behind a cold front. Rain chances last until Thursday. Warmer by the end of the week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 1.34″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 17.32″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 12 minutes
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with showers likely and possible storms
Low: 60 Erie/Mid to Upper 50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: E-SE 5-15
MONDAY:
Rain showers until about 3 PM. Some PM sun and cooler
High: Mid/Upper 60s early, then slowly falling
Wind: SW-W 10-20 G30
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy, then becoming clear
Low: 52 Erie/Upper 40s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 5-15
