Approaching cold front could help set off a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Severe weather is more likely Inland. Better chances of rain tomorrow into Tuesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.71″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 20.77″ / Normal: 18.92″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Humid with scattered showers/storms

Low: 63-67

Wind: SW-SE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Chance of showers/storms morning, with better chances in the afternoon

High: 76-80

Wind: S/SW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Showers and storms weaken, regain strength later

Low: 60-65

Wind: SW 5-15



