Approaching cold front could help set off a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Severe weather is more likely Inland. Better chances of rain tomorrow into Tuesday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.71″ / Normal: 2.94″ / Year: 20.77″ / Normal: 18.92″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes
TONIGHT:
Humid with scattered showers/storms
Low: 63-67
Wind: SW-SE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Chance of showers/storms morning, with better chances in the afternoon
High: 76-80
Wind: S/SW 10-15
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Showers and storms weaken, regain strength later
Low: 60-65
Wind: SW 5-15
