Mostly Cloudy start to the night, but staying dry as active weather lingers to our south. High pressure ridges into the area, leading to a sunny and pleasant start to the workweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 PM Sunday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.55″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.03″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset: 8:33 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 32 minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy start. Clearing out later

Low: Near 45 Erie…37-43 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E/NE 5-10

MONDAY:

Lots of sunshine

High: Mid 60s Erie…70 Inland

Wind: NW-W 5

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: Near 50 Erie…Low/Mid 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: S 5-10 Erie…SW light Inland



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY