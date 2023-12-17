Strong low pressure riding up from the south will continue the rain threat today into tonight. As the low moves into New England tomorrow, colder air behind the low will change the rain to snow, with lake effect kicking in Monday night.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.72″ / Normal: 2.16″ / Year: 40.66″/ Normal: 40.97″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 11.3″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 21.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Rain likely. Some heavy downpours are possible

Low: Near 40 Erie…Upper 30s Inland & Mountains

Winds: S-NW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Windy with rain showers, mixing with or changing to snow showers in the afternoon. Little accumulation expected

Temperatures fall to 35-39 by late afternoon

Winds: W/NW 15-25 G30

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Scattered snow showers, mainly lake-effect. Accumulations could go up more than 6 inches in the snow belts, and 3 inches near Lake Erie.

Low: 28 Erie…Low 20s Inland/Mountains

Wind: NW 15-25 G35

TUESDAY:

Lingering snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy and chilly in the afternoon

High: 28-33