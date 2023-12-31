Weather system arrives this evening, setting off a round of light mixed precipitation. Rain and snow last into New Year’s Day. Drier weather returns on Tuesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio, 4:30 PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 3.19″ / Normal: 4.04″ / Year: 42.13″/ Normal: 42.85″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 25.2″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 34.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/10 Minutes

TONIGHT(NEW YEAR’S EVE):

Cloudy with periods of snow showers, mixing with rain at times

Low: 30-34

Wind: Light S

MONDAY(NEW YEAR’S DAY):

Mostly Cloudy and cool. Snow showers or some at times, mainly morning.

High: 34-38

Wind: NE-NW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cooler

Low: 25-30

Wind: NW-W 5-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and milder

High: 37-42