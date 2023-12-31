Weather system arrives this evening, setting off a round of light mixed precipitation. Rain and snow last into New Year’s Day. Drier weather returns on Tuesday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio, 4:30 PM Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 3.19″ / Normal: 4.04″ / Year: 42.13″/ Normal: 42.85″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 25.2″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 34.9″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/10 Minutes
TONIGHT(NEW YEAR’S EVE):
Cloudy with periods of snow showers, mixing with rain at times
Low: 30-34
Wind: Light S
MONDAY(NEW YEAR’S DAY):
Mostly Cloudy and cool. Snow showers or some at times, mainly morning.
High: 34-38
Wind: NE-NW 5-15
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and cooler
Low: 25-30
Wind: NW-W 5-15
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and milder
High: 37-42