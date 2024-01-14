Falling temperatures with wind chills going below zero on the strong winds to 30 mph at times. SW winds will keep snow away from the region on Monday, but temperatures are still bitterly cold.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio 4:30 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.20″ / Month: 1.47″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 1.47″/ Normal: 1.58″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.2 / Month: 1.7″ / Normal: 14.1″/ Season: 8.5″/ Normal: 50.1″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 5:13 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/26 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Light snow showers in the evening. Winds slowing down. Very cold

Low: 4-10. Winds chills below zero

Winds: SW 20-30…10-20

TOMORROW:

Mix of sun and clouds. Still breezy and very cold

High: 15-20

Winds: SW 5-15

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds, then a chance of snow showers later. Very cold

Low: 8-14

Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Chance scattered snow showers and frigid temperatures

High: 14-20