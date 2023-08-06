Weak warm front will help set off some late pm showers/storms into this evening. Another storm system, this one a little stronger, will set off another round of showers/storms Monday afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong side.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.03″ / Normal: 23.69″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset: 8:34 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/15 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with mainly evening showers and some storms
Low: 65-70
Wind: SE-S 10-20
MONDAY:
Humid with mainly PM showers/storms developing
High: 78-82
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30
MONDAY NIGHT:
A chance of showers. Slightly cooler and breezy
Low: 61-66
Wind: W 10-20 G30
TUESDAY:
Partly Sunny with leftover rain. Breezy
High: 72-77