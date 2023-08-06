Weak warm front will help set off some late pm showers/storms into this evening. Another storm system, this one a little stronger, will set off another round of showers/storms Monday afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.03″ / Normal: 23.69″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset: 8:34 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/15 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with mainly evening showers and some storms

Low: 65-70

Wind: SE-S 10-20

MONDAY:

Humid with mainly PM showers/storms developing

High: 78-82

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30

MONDAY NIGHT:

A chance of showers. Slightly cooler and breezy

Low: 61-66

Wind: W 10-20 G30

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny with leftover rain. Breezy

High: 72-77