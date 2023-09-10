Mostly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog could build up Inland. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but mostly sunny near the lake as high pressure builds in.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.38″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 31.06″/ Normal: 27.52″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset: 7:39 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/44 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Rain moves out
Low: 56-60
Winds: N-S 5-10…Light
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny close to Lake Erie. A mix of sun & clouds south of I-90
High: 72-76
Wind: Becoming N 5-10
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 57-62
Wind: S 4-8