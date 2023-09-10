Mostly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog could build up Inland. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but mostly sunny near the lake as high pressure builds in.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.38″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 31.06″/ Normal: 27.52″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset: 7:39 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/44 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Rain moves out

Low: 56-60

Winds: N-S 5-10…Light

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny close to Lake Erie. A mix of sun & clouds south of I-90

High: 72-76

Wind: Becoming N 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 57-62

Wind: S 4-8