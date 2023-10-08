Occasional lake-effect showers into Monday as an upper-level disturbance lingers over the area. The disturbance could morph at times, giving us rain in spots further away from Lake Erie. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH likely.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.06″/ Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 1.01″ / Year: 34.15″/ Normal: 31.69″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset: 6:51 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/26 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with a chance of lake-effect showers. Chances are higher closer to Chautauqua County

Low: 45 Erie/37-41 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 12-25 G30

MONDAY:

Brisk winds with some possible showers, especially morning

High: 49-54

Wind: WSW 10-20

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers

Low: 44 Erie/36-40 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 8-16