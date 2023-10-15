Strong low pressure system continues driving more moisture into the area. So more showers at times and mainly cloudy and cool conditions, but not quite as wet Sunday night and Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 5:00 PM Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 2.47″ / Normal: 2.18″ / Year: 35.03″/ Normal: 32.86″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 6:39 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/6 minutes

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers and drizzle, breezy and chilly, not as wet

Low: 46 Erie/39-43 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NNW 5-15

MONDAY:

Cloudy, chilly and damp with occasional showers and drizzle

High: 50-54

Wind: N 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

A shower or two early, then mostly cloudy

Low: 47 Erie/40-44 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NNW 5-10