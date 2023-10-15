Strong low pressure system continues driving more moisture into the area. So more showers at times and mainly cloudy and cool conditions, but not quite as wet Sunday night and Monday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 5:00 PM Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 2.47″ / Normal: 2.18″ / Year: 35.03″/ Normal: 32.86″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset: 6:39 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/6 minutes
TONIGHT:
Occasional showers and drizzle, breezy and chilly, not as wet
Low: 46 Erie/39-43 Inland and Mountains
Wind: NNW 5-15
MONDAY:
Cloudy, chilly and damp with occasional showers and drizzle
High: 50-54
Wind: N 5-15
MONDAY NIGHT:
A shower or two early, then mostly cloudy
Low: 47 Erie/40-44 Inland and Mountains
Wind: NNW 5-10