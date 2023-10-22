Mostly cloudy and chilly today with highs only reaching near 50. Frost and Freeze Alerts are in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties tonight. Protecting outdoor vegetation and pipes is recommended. Warmer weather returns on Monday as a ridge of high pressure flows into the area.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:45 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.01″ / Year: 35.41″/ Normal: 33.69″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 6:29 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/48 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy and chilly. Frost Advisory in effect for Erie County south of I-90. Freeze Watch in effect for Crawford County
Low: 31-38
Wind: NW 10-20…5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies and cool
High: 53-56
Wind: Var-SW 5-10
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Not as cold
Low: 39-46
Wind: SE-S 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warmer
High: Close to 70
Wind: S 5-15