Mostly cloudy and chilly today with highs only reaching near 50. Frost and Freeze Alerts are in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties tonight. Protecting outdoor vegetation and pipes is recommended. Warmer weather returns on Monday as a ridge of high pressure flows into the area.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:45 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.01″ / Year: 35.41″/ Normal: 33.69″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 6:29 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/48 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and chilly. Frost Advisory in effect for Erie County south of I-90. Freeze Watch in effect for Crawford County

Low: 31-38

Wind: NW 10-20…5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies and cool

High: 53-56

Wind: Var-SW 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Not as cold

Low: 39-46

Wind: SE-S 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mix of Sun and Clouds. Warmer

High: Close to 70

Wind: S 5-15