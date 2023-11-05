A weak high pressure system gives us dry weather for tonight. Winds pick up on Monday, ahead of our next frontal system. Chance of a few scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the region.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.26″ / Normal: 0.65″ / Year: 37.12″/ Normal: 35.71″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 0.8″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 0.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset: 5:10 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry

Low: 34-41

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY:

Partly sunny & breezy. A chance of showers late

High: 57-62

Wind: S 15-25 G35

MONDAY NIGHT:

Chance scattered showers. Breezy

Low: 48-53

Wind: S 12-25 G35

TUESDAY:

A few morning showers. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon

High: 53-57