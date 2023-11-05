A weak high pressure system gives us dry weather for tonight. Winds pick up on Monday, ahead of our next frontal system. Chance of a few scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the region.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.26″ / Normal: 0.65″ / Year: 37.12″/ Normal: 35.71″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 0.8″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 0.9″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset: 5:10 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/12 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and mainly dry
Low: 34-41
Wind: S 5-10
MONDAY:
Partly sunny & breezy. A chance of showers late
High: 57-62
Wind: S 15-25 G35
MONDAY NIGHT:
Chance scattered showers. Breezy
Low: 48-53
Wind: S 12-25 G35
TUESDAY:
A few morning showers. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon
High: 53-57