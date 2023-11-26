A frontal system with rain showers tonight. As the front passes, colder air will change the rain to snow showers late tonight. Expect some accumulations of snow tomorrow, with heavier amounts tomorrow night into Tuesday as the lake effect machine ramps up.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio, 4 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 3.12″ / Year: 38.11″/ Normal: 38.18″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 7.2″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 7.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/28 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Showers likely. A rain and snow mix is possible, going to mainly snow showers late in the snow belts.

Low: 30-36

Winds: S-W 10-25

MONDAY:

A rain and snow mix in the morning, followed by lake-effect snow in the afternoon. Up to an inch for Erie, and 1-3″ in the snow belts. Snow is heaviest in the evening and overnight.

High: 32-38

Winds: W 15-25 G35

MONDAY NIGHT:

Lake-effect snow showers with blowing snow on the ground. Some snow could be heavy at times. Additional accumulations up to 8″ or more are possible.

Low: 20-27

Winds: W-NW 15-25 G35

TUESDAY:

Lake-effect snow showers throughout the day. Slowing down at night. Additional accumulations up to 5″ are possible.

High: 27-32