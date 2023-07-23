Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms tonight, mainly near the lakeshore. Mostly sunny tomorrow, followed by a chance of storms in parts of the area. Staying humid with chances of showers & storms all week as a frontal system stalls to our north.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, Sunday 4 PM

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.94″ / Normal: 2.34″ / Year: 26.47″ / Normal: 22.02″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset: 8:49 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/44 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, slight chance of storms

Low: 65 Erie…Upper 50s & Low 60s Inland

Wind: SSW 5-10

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Scattered PM showers/storms possible

High: Low/Mid 80s

Wind: WSW 10-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with a shower in some spots

Low: 65 Erie…Upper 50s & Low 60s Inland

Wind: Light & Variable



