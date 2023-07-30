High pressure gives us moonlit skies for tonight. Mostly sunny on Monday, followed by a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.38″ / Month: 4.47″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 22.77″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset: 8:43 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/32 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: 61 Erie…Mid 50s Inland
Wind: NW 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly Sunny Skies
High: 73-77
Wind: WNW 5-15
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers
Low: 62 Erie…Mid 50s Inland
Wind: WNW 5-15
