Clearing skies this afternoon. Hazy conditions are possible as Canadian wildfire smoke flows into the region. Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 PM Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 24.57″ / Normal: 21.26″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/55 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear. A bit of haze from wildfire smoke
Low: 67 Erie…Low 60s Inland
Wind: W/SW 5-15
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and storms
High: 78-82
Wind: SSW 5-15
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. A few lingering showers and storms
Low: 66 Erie…Low 60s Inland
Wind: SW-S 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY