Clearing skies this afternoon. Hazy conditions are possible as Canadian wildfire smoke flows into the region. Showers and storms return Monday afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 24.57″ / Normal: 21.26″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/55 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. A bit of haze from wildfire smoke

Low: 67 Erie…Low 60s Inland

Wind: W/SW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and storms

High: 78-82

Wind: SSW 5-15

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. A few lingering showers and storms

Low: 66 Erie…Low 60s Inland

Wind: SW-S 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY