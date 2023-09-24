Mostly Cloudy and mainly shower-free for tonight. Overcast for Monday morning, followed by a chance of showers in the afternoon and overnight.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 3.27″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.63″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset: 7:15 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/05 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late
Low: 58 Erie…50-56 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 10-15…5-10
MONDAY:
Overcast with a chance of a late PM Shower
High: 67-71
Wind: NE 5-10…10-15
MONDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy with a chance of showers
Low: 57 Erie…48-54 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 5-15