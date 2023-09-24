Mostly Cloudy and mainly shower-free for tonight. Overcast for Monday morning, followed by a chance of showers in the afternoon and overnight.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 3.27″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.63″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset: 7:15 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/05 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late

Low: 58 Erie…50-56 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 10-15…5-10

MONDAY:

Overcast with a chance of a late PM Shower

High: 67-71

Wind: NE 5-10…10-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: 57 Erie…48-54 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 5-15