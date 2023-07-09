A few storms could linger in the Inland and Mountain regions as a cold front starts to move out of the area. Conditions clear out later tonight. Sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.85″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.53″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 5 minutes
TONIGHT:
Slight chance of a thunderstorm, then partly to mostly cloudy
Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Wind: NW 4-8
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 79-83
Wind: NW 5-15
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Mainly Clear
Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Wind: SSW 5-10
