A few storms could linger in the Inland and Mountain regions as a cold front starts to move out of the area. Conditions clear out later tonight. Sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.85″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.53″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 5 minutes

TONIGHT:

Slight chance of a thunderstorm, then partly to mostly cloudy

Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Wind: NW 4-8

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 79-83

Wind: NW 5-15

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Wind: SSW 5-10



