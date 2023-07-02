The probability of precipitation lowers in Erie this evening, but increases later overnight and into Monday morning. A few thunderstorms may be heard Monday afternoon. Low pressure moves to the east, resulting in a sunny, warm and humid Independence Day. A few showers cannot be ruled out, though.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Sunday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.82″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.80″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 11 minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of a thunderstorm early

Low: 65-69

Wind: SE 5

TOMORROW:

Periods of showers and some storms

High: 75-79

Wind: SW 5…WNW

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 62-67

Wind: Light & Variable



