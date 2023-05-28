Partly cloudy for tonight, but staying dry as high pressure sticks with us for the most part. Staying warm for Memorial Day and the rest of the week. A northerly lake breeze could make Erie feel cooler Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Sunday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.16″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.64″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 57 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Mild

Low: Low/Mid 50s

Wind: NE Becoming E 5-8

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

Mostly Sunny and Breezy, Broken Clouds Inland

High: 79 Erie, Mid 80s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: Upper 50s

Wind: NE-SE 5-15



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY