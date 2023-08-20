A system of high pressure moves out of the country tonight. This allows cloud cover to build up, leading to a mostly cloudy and muggy Sunday night. Cloudy and cooler start to the workweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 25.10″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset: 8:14 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/41 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 69 Erie….Mid 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSW 5-10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny and not as warm. Muggy

High: 78-83

Wind: N-NW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 58-64

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Cooler

High: Mid 70s