A system of high pressure moves out of the country tonight. This allows cloud cover to build up, leading to a mostly cloudy and muggy Sunday night. Cloudy and cooler start to the workweek.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4PM Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 25.10″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset: 8:14 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/41 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 69 Erie….Mid 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: SSW 5-10
MONDAY:
Partly Sunny and not as warm. Muggy
High: 78-83
Wind: N-NW 5-15
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 58-64
Wind: NE 5-10
TUESDAY:
Partly Sunny. Cooler
High: Mid 70s