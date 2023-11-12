A lack of cloud cover tonight could likely lead to below-freezing temperatures. Much warmer start to the workweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.39″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.45″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 0.2″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 2.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/55 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with temperatures near freezing

Low: 28-35

Wind: S 5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies and breezy

High: 51-55

Wind: S-W 12-25 G30 near lake

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, breezy on the lakeshore

Low: 41 in Erie…33-37 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10/10-20 near lake

TUESDAY:

A mix of sunshine and cloud cover

High: 45-51