A lack of cloud cover tonight could likely lead to below-freezing temperatures. Much warmer start to the workweek.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4:00 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.39″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.45″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 0.2″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 2.2″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/55 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear with temperatures near freezing
Low: 28-35
Wind: S 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies and breezy
High: 51-55
Wind: S-W 12-25 G30 near lake
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, breezy on the lakeshore
Low: 41 in Erie…33-37 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-10/10-20 near lake
TUESDAY:
A mix of sunshine and cloud cover
High: 45-51