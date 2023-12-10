Some lake-effect showers kick in tonight, mainly in the form of rain and wet snow showers. Snow continues tomorrow morning, but slows down in the afternoon. Drier for the rest of the week.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews, 4:15 pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 1.20″ / Year: 40.39″/ Normal: 40.01″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 5.6″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 15.3″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Chance of light snow showers, mainly in the Mountain Region. Up to an inch near the Lakeshore and 3″ in the mountains
Low: 29-34
Winds: NW 8-16
MONDAY:
Brisk with periods of snow showers
High: Mid 30s
Winds: NW 10-20, G30 in the Mountains
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 30 Erie…Low/Mid 20s Inland & Mountains
Winds: SW 10-20
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny & breezy
High: 41-44