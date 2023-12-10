Some lake-effect showers kick in tonight, mainly in the form of rain and wet snow showers. Snow continues tomorrow morning, but slows down in the afternoon. Drier for the rest of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews, 4:15 pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 1.20″ / Year: 40.39″/ Normal: 40.01″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 5.6″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 15.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance of light snow showers, mainly in the Mountain Region. Up to an inch near the Lakeshore and 3″ in the mountains

Low: 29-34

Winds: NW 8-16

MONDAY:

Brisk with periods of snow showers

High: Mid 30s

Winds: NW 10-20, G30 in the Mountains

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 30 Erie…Low/Mid 20s Inland & Mountains

Winds: SW 10-20

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny & breezy

High: 41-44