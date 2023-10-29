High moisture inflow for tonight as a low pressure system skirts near the region. More substantial rain close to daybreak and into Monday afternoon. Northwesterly winds give us cooler temperatures into Halloween.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 PM Saturday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.25″ / Month: 3.11″ / Normal: 3.97″ / Year: 35.67″/ Normal: 34.65″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:50 AM / Sunset: 6:19 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/29 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers…mainly close to daybreak
Low: 38-43
Wind: N 5-10
MONDAY:
Cloudy with periods of rain. Dropping temperatures
High: 41-47
Wind: NW 5-15…10-20 near lake
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix possible. Freeze watch is in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties
Low: 37 Erie…29-34 elsewhere
Wind: NW 5-15
TUESDAY:
A few showers during the day. Higher chance of a wintry mix overnight
High: 40-45
Wind: SW 5-10