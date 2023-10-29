High moisture inflow for tonight as a low pressure system skirts near the region. More substantial rain close to daybreak and into Monday afternoon. Northwesterly winds give us cooler temperatures into Halloween.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4:00 PM Saturday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.25″ / Month: 3.11″ / Normal: 3.97″ / Year: 35.67″/ Normal: 34.65″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:50 AM / Sunset: 6:19 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/29 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers…mainly close to daybreak

Low: 38-43

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY:

Cloudy with periods of rain. Dropping temperatures

High: 41-47

Wind: NW 5-15…10-20 near lake

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix possible. Freeze watch is in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties

Low: 37 Erie…29-34 elsewhere

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY:

A few showers during the day. Higher chance of a wintry mix overnight

High: 40-45

Wind: SW 5-10