Click here for the Thanksgiving Morning Forecast

Cold front will set off rain showers for this Thanksgiving day. Rain will transition to wet snow later tonight into Friday. Cold winds and some accumulations expected, mainly snow belts.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.78″ / Normal: 3.00″ / Year: 36.79″ / Normal: 38.06″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.6″/ Normal: 6.8″ / Season: 0.6″ / Normal: 6.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 hours 29 minutes

TODAY (THANKSGIVING):

Periods of showers and breezy

High: Temps hold in the 40s

Wind: S-SW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers through midnight, then snow showers (mixed with rain Erie). 1-2″ wet accumulation possible snow belts, with little for Erie

Low: 32 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: Becoming NW 12-25 G35

