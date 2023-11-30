High pressure will give us a good SW flow today, along with some decent sunshine. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers tomorrow, which will continue into Saturday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 2.57″ / Normal: 3.62″ / Year: 39.43″/ Normal: 38.68″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 3.1″/Normal: 9.1″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 9.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/24 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Milder

High: 46-51

Wind: S 12-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with showers possible toward daybreak

Low: 42-45 Erie….36-40 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Rain Likely

High: 41-45

Winds: SE 5-15