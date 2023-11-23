Trapped moisture this morning may set off a few sprinkles. Otherwise, a dry and cool day on this Thanksgiving with a chilly breeze. May get a little light snow or flurries later tonight and Friday morning with a cold high pressure. Little expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.74″ / Year: 38.11″/ Normal: 37.80″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 5.8″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 5.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/34 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy morning with a few sprinkles possible. Variable cloudiness rest of the day.

High: 43-47

Winds: SW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers possible in the evening, with a chance of flurries later tonight

Low: 34 Erie….27-30 inland/mountains

Winds: N-NW 10-15

FRIDAY:

Variable cloudiness and cold. Scattered light snow or flurries possible. Little accumulation most areas.

High: 34-38

Winds: NNW 10-15