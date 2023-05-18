High pressure moves out to the east, allowing a few clouds to build in from the west tonight. Approaching cold front will increase the clouds tomorrow and may set off a few pm showers. Chances are better for rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.48″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset: 8:37 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 40 minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, with some patchy clouds late. Becoming breezy

Low: 54 Erie and low 50s inland and mountains

Wind: S increasing to 10-20 G30

FRIDAY:

Sun Followed by Clouds, Breezy & Warmer…Chance of afternoon showers

High: Mid 70s

Wind: SSW 10-20 with higher gusts possible

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Scattered Showers. A thunderstorm may be possible

Low: 50-55

Wind: S 10-15