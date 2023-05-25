Chilly high pressure could give us frost tonight, mainly Inland and in the Mountains. As the high drifts east, temperatures will moderate into the weekend. Dry weather right through Memorial Day.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.30″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 52 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear and chilly
Low: 43 Erie/34-39 Inland & Mountains with some frost possible
Wind: NE-E diminishing to 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Slightly Warmer
High: 62-67 Erie, 67-72 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NE 5-15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mainly Clear & not as cold
Low: 48 Erie, 41-46 Inland & Moutains
Wind: NE-E 5-10