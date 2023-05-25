Chilly high pressure could give us frost tonight, mainly Inland and in the Mountains. As the high drifts east, temperatures will moderate into the weekend. Dry weather right through Memorial Day.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.30″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 52 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear and chilly

Low: 43 Erie/34-39 Inland & Mountains with some frost possible

Wind: NE-E diminishing to 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Slightly Warmer

High: 62-67 Erie, 67-72 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly Clear & not as cold

Low: 48 Erie, 41-46 Inland & Moutains

Wind: NE-E 5-10