High pressure continues to give us very warm and sunny weather through tomorrow. Temperatures will dip some this weekend as a trough moves in from our north. Very little, if any, rain expected. Slightly higher chance of rain on Monday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.98″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 8:50 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 3 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and comfortable

Low: 63 Erie/Low 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: ENE 4-8

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Warm Again

High: 79-84 Erie/85-90 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Turning Partly Cloudy

Low: Low/Mid 60s

Wind: NE 4-8

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: Near 80 Erie/Mid 80s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNE 10-20



