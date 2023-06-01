High pressure continues to give us very warm and sunny weather through tomorrow. Temperatures will dip some this weekend as a trough moves in from our north. Very little, if any, rain expected. Slightly higher chance of rain on Monday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.98″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 8:50 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 3 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear and comfortable
Low: 63 Erie/Low 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: ENE 4-8
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Warm Again
High: 79-84 Erie/85-90 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNE 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Turning Partly Cloudy
Low: Low/Mid 60s
Wind: NE 4-8
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: Near 80 Erie/Mid 80s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNE 10-20
