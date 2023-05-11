High pressure will give us some nice weather through tomorrow. Weak system will graze our area Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of spotty showers, but not much rain expected for the weekend. Mother’s Day will be dry but cooler
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.69″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset: 8:30 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 25 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear
Low: Near 55 Erie and low 50s inland and mountains
Wind: Var-SE 5
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny skies
High: 75-80
Wind: Light and Variable
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Inland
Low: 55-59
Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers possible
High: 70-75
Wind: NNE 5-10
SATURDAY:
Sun Followed by Late Day Clouds
High: Near 65 Erie/60 by the lake/67-71 Inland & Mountains
