High pressure will give us some nice weather through tomorrow. Weak system will graze our area Friday night into Saturday morning with a chance of spotty showers, but not much rain expected for the weekend. Mother’s Day will be dry but cooler

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Thursday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.21″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.69″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset: 8:30 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 25 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: Near 55 Erie and low 50s inland and mountains

Wind: Var-SE 5

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies

High: 75-80

Wind: Light and Variable

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Inland

Low: 55-59

Wind: Light and Variable

SATURDAY:

Sun Followed by Late Day Clouds

High: Near 65 Erie/60 by the lake/67-71 Inland & Mountains



