Lots of sunshine as high pressure will be the main system to control our weather through tomorrow, the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will steadily rise as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.68″ / Normal: 3.24″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.25″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset: 7:56 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/11 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cool

Low: 52-56 Erie….45-51 Inland/Mountains

Winds: E-SE 4-8

FRIDAY:

Sunny & a Little Milder

High: 74-78

Wind: SE-NE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies. A little breezy

Low: 58 Erie…50-55 Inland/Mountains

Wind: SSE 5-15