Lots of sunshine as high pressure will be the main system to control our weather through tomorrow, the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will steadily rise as well.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 2.68″ / Normal: 3.24″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.25″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset: 7:56 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/11 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and cool
Low: 52-56 Erie….45-51 Inland/Mountains
Winds: E-SE 4-8
FRIDAY:
Sunny & a Little Milder
High: 74-78
Wind: SE-NE 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clear skies. A little breezy
Low: 58 Erie…50-55 Inland/Mountains
Wind: SSE 5-15