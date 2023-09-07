Upper-level disturbance hangs around the area for tonight and tomorrow. This could set off a few scattered showers. Quieter start to the weekend, but another round of showers returns Saturday night into Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 30.79″/ Normal: 27.12″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset: 7:45 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/53 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Some scattered showers possible

Low: 60-65

Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY:

Variable cloudiness. A few showers possible

High: 70-75

Winds: NW 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Slightly Cooler

Low: 60 Erie…Upper 50s Inland & Mountains

Winds: NW-NE 4-8