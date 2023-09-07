Upper-level disturbance hangs around the area for tonight and tomorrow. This could set off a few scattered showers. Quieter start to the weekend, but another round of showers returns Saturday night into Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 0.11″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 30.79″/ Normal: 27.12″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset: 7:45 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/53 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Some scattered showers possible
Low: 60-65
Winds: SW 5-10
FRIDAY:
Variable cloudiness. A few showers possible
High: 70-75
Winds: NW 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Slightly Cooler
Low: 60 Erie…Upper 50s Inland & Mountains
Winds: NW-NE 4-8