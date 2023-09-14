Lots of sunshine for the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures rebound to the low 70s by this weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.70″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.06″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset: 7:32 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/32 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies with areas of inland fog developing

Low: 51 Erie…42-46 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light SE

FRIDAY:

Sunny & Slightly Warmer

High: 68-72

Wind: NNE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies. Areas of Inland fog

Low: 52 Erie…43-47 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light NE-SE