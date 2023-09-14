Lots of sunshine for the next few days as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures rebound to the low 70s by this weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.37″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.70″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.06″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset: 7:32 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/32 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies with areas of inland fog developing
Low: 51 Erie…42-46 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light SE
FRIDAY:
Sunny & Slightly Warmer
High: 68-72
Wind: NNE 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clear skies. Areas of Inland fog
Low: 52 Erie…43-47 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light NE-SE