Staying dry for tonight and tomorrow as high pressure flows in from the east. Several weather systems moving through the flow will give us more clouds at times.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.13″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 7:20 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/13 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear with Patchy Clouds

Low: 57 Erie…46-52 Inland & Mountains

Wind: ESE 5-10

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 72-76

Wind: ESE 5-10…NE 10-20 near lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 5-15