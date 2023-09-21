Staying dry for tonight and tomorrow as high pressure flows in from the east. Several weather systems moving through the flow will give us more clouds at times.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 2.77″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 29.13″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 7:20 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/13 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear with Patchy Clouds
Low: 57 Erie…46-52 Inland & Mountains
Wind: ESE 5-10
FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 72-76
Wind: ESE 5-10…NE 10-20 near lake
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 55 Erie…47-51 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 5-15