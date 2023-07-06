Approaching cold front will set off late pm showers and storms that will continue on and off through the night. As the front passes, gradually cooler and drier air will come in for tomorrow. Staying cool this weekend with a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.22″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes
TONIGHT:
Occasional showers and some evening storms
Low: 67 Erie…mid 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: W/NW 5-10…becoming calm after midnight
FRIDAY:
Clouds and some showers morning, then clearing. Cooler and less humid
High: 76-80
Wind: NW 5-15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clear to partly cloudy
Low: 61 Erie…mid 50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-10 then calm
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY