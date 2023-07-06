Approaching cold front will set off late pm showers and storms that will continue on and off through the night. As the front passes, gradually cooler and drier air will come in for tomorrow. Staying cool this weekend with a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.54″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.22″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers and some evening storms

Low: 67 Erie…mid 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: W/NW 5-10…becoming calm after midnight

FRIDAY:

Clouds and some showers morning, then clearing. Cooler and less humid

High: 76-80

Wind: NW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 61 Erie…mid 50s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10 then calm



