Frontal system drives in cloud cover and steady rain showers for tonight. Some showers could be heavy at times. Rain continues into Friday and this weekend with cooler temperatures.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 35.05″/ Normal: 33.28″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 6:33 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/55 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Breezy with occasional showers
Low: 49-54
Wind: S 10-20 G25
FRIDAY:
Periods of Rain
High: 55-61
Wind: S 10-15…SW 5-10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy
Low: 44-49
Wind: W 5-15…NW 10-20