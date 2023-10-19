Frontal system drives in cloud cover and steady rain showers for tonight. Some showers could be heavy at times. Rain continues into Friday and this weekend with cooler temperatures.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 35.05″/ Normal: 33.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 6:33 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/55 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Breezy with occasional showers

Low: 49-54

Wind: S 10-20 G25

FRIDAY:

Periods of Rain

High: 55-61

Wind: S 10-15…SW 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy

Low: 44-49

Wind: W 5-15…NW 10-20