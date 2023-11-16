Cloud cover is on the rise tonight ahead of a cold front. Widespread rain showers tomorrow morning as the front gets closer to the region. Rain steadies throughout the afternoon. Drier and cooler start to the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/47 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds and breezy
Low: 52 Erie…43-48 Inland & Mountains
Winds: S 10-20 G30
FRIDAY:
Overcast skies and windy with rain showers likely
High: 55-60, falling late in the day
Wind: SW-NW 12-25 G35
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers likely. A few flakes possible in higher elevations.
Low: 32-37
Wind: NNW 10-15
SATURDAY:
Partly sunny. Cooler
High: 41-46