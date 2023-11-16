Cloud cover is on the rise tonight ahead of a cold front. Widespread rain showers tomorrow morning as the front gets closer to the region. Rain steadies throughout the afternoon. Drier and cooler start to the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/47 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds and breezy

Low: 52 Erie…43-48 Inland & Mountains

Winds: S 10-20 G30

FRIDAY:

Overcast skies and windy with rain showers likely

High: 55-60, falling late in the day

Wind: SW-NW 12-25 G35

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers likely. A few flakes possible in higher elevations.

Low: 32-37

Wind: NNW 10-15

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. Cooler

High: 41-46