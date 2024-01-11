The weather in NW Pennsylvania becomes quiet tonight and tomorrow morning. The next system brings rain showers and very high winds once again in the afternoon. Rain turns to snow this weekend as temperatures drop to the 20s.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.69″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 0.69″/ Normal: 1.23″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.3″ / Normal: 10.9″/ Season: 8.1″/ Normal: 46.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:10 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/22 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Snow flurries mixing with rain in Erie, then mostly cloudy

Low: Near 32 Erie….26-30 inland/mountains

Winds: SW 10-20…5-10 late

FRIDAY:

Quiet start, followed by rain mixing with snow showers and high winds later in the afternoon

High: 38-43

Winds: SE 10-20…30-40 G50+

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain mixing with snow showers. No accumulations are expected. Very windy

Low: 32 Erie…Upper 20s Inland/Mountains

Winds: SE-SW 10-20…30-40 G50+

SATURDAY:

Rain showers turning to snow with temperatures falling to the 20s in the afternoon

High: 31-35